Brokerages Set BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target at $37.00

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC upgraded BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

BNP Paribas stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.87. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

