Brokerages Set CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Target Price at $75.20

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.71. 1,040,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $90.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

