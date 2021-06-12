Brokerages Set Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Target Price at $99.67

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $623,983.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,371.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $657,755.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,670.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,493. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,895,000 after buying an additional 117,147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,409,000 after buying an additional 103,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,446,000 after buying an additional 47,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 609,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

CHH stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $75.04 and a 12 month high of $123.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.36.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.