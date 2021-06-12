Brokerages Set Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Target Price at $108.35

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.35.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Morgan Stanley upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

DDOG stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,650,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,801. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of -681.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.08. Datadog has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $272,024.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,257.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $29,297,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,231,441 shares of company stock worth $103,757,045. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,313,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,907,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

