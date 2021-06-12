Brokerages Set Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) PT at $24.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLMD shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 345,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,047. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

