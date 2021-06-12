Brokerages Set Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Price Target at $32.75

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LBPH shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,230,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,620,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,914,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. 65.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBPH stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.