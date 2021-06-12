Brokerages Set Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Target Price at $22.67

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on STLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. AlphaValue upgraded Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Bpifrance SA acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $3,407,256,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $1,918,142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $805,441,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,971,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $455,870,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stellantis has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.28 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.47.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

