Brokerages Set Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Target Price at $109.90

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.78.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $7,356,000. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.83. 396,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,979. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.47. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $99.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

