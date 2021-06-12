Brokerages Set Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target at $57.57

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.57.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Shares of UPLD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.01. 179,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,331. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $480,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 274,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,255,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,665. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.