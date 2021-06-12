Brokerages Set Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target at $57.57

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.57.
UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of UPLD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.01. 179,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,331. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.92.
In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $480,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 274,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,255,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,665. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
