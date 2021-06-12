Brokers Issue Forecasts for Biogen Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $17.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2023 earnings at $17.96 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BIIB. William Blair raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.34.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $396.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

