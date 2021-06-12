Brokers Set Expectations for Stitch Fix, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Stitch Fix in a research note issued on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.72). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SFIX. Truist increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $64.09 on Thursday. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -72.83 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 144.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,360,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,093 shares of company stock worth $21,090,607 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

