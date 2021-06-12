Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Brookdale Senior Living from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.85. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $8.51.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

