Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. iA Financial assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $45.27 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.89.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -11.50%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

