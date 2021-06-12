Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) Holdings Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 49.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,865 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 128,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 3,572.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,250,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,166 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

NASDAQ BPY opened at $18.55 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.17.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BPY shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.