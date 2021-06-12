BTIG Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

BTIG Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $448.22.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $430.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.36.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $4,083,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,399,159.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,935 shares of company stock valued at $11,130,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,868,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

