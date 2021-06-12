Burst (BURST) Hits Market Capitalization of $24.26 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Burst coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar. Burst has a market cap of $24.26 million and $114,854.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Burst Coin Profile
BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,642,444 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Burst
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.
