C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $638,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $100.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.