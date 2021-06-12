C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel Sells 144,356 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 144,356 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $9,329,728.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,515,485.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AI stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.29. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a PE ratio of -67.28.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,317,000. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $16,650,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $4,163,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.22.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

