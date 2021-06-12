Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $287,000 Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 11.7% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter worth about $2,746,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 27.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $91.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.13. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.51%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

