Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Markel in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL stock opened at $1,205.79 on Friday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $880.59 and a twelve month high of $1,268.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,202.97.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total value of $674,552.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,285,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,144.00.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.