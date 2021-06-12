Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,553 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,200,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,000 after buying an additional 248,174 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $8,830,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,128 shares of company stock worth $2,255,252 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.63. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

