Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESPO. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 638.7% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPO opened at $72.16 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1-year low of $48.03 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.95.

