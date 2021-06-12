Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 80.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $113.47 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 709.23, a P/E/G ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.72.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.38.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

