Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 47,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

NYSEARCA PAUG opened at $29.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.16. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.