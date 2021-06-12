Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $539,000 Stake in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EMHY opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37. iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $51.12.

