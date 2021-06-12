Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $586,000 Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 9,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

