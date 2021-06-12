Canaccord Genuity Increases WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Price Target to C$12.00

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WLYYF. CIBC increased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins upgraded WELL Health Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.88.

WLYYF opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

