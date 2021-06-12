Capital Southwest Co. (CSWC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Capital Southwest has increased its dividend by 126.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Capital Southwest has a dividend payout ratio of 95.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSWC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

