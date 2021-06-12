Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

