CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director William A. Hagstrom Sells 5,000 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director William A. Hagstrom sold 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CDNA stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.50.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

