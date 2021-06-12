Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $215.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Carlisle is poised to benefit from strength in the U.S. reroofing end markets along with acquired assets. Strength in the medical business and its initiatives to enhance capabilities at the medical technologies platform bode well. Its focus on product launches and an improved outlook for industrial capital spending are likely to be beneficial. Cost savings from the Carlisle Operating System and enhanced operational efficiencies are likely to boost its competency. Its shareholder-friendly policies will work in its favor. The company hiked its quarterly dividend rate in August 2020. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, softness in commercial aerospace end market remains a major concern. Owing to international exposure, its overseas business is susceptible to geopolitical issues and currency fluctuations.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSL. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.00.

Shares of CSL opened at $189.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $109.72 and a 12-month high of $197.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.28.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,845,000 after acquiring an additional 277,059 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,148,000 after acquiring an additional 69,593 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $174,501,000 after acquiring an additional 25,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

