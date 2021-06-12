Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.08 Million

Brokerages expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to post sales of $91.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.00 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $83.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $438.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $434.90 million to $442.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $478.75 million, with estimates ranging from $470.20 million to $489.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%.

CASA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In other Casa Systems news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,108,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,082,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,120. 65.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 158,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.71 million, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

