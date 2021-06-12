Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,188,000 after acquiring an additional 129,938 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50,914 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,190,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after purchasing an additional 200,640 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,739,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $207.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.34 and a 1 year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.73.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

