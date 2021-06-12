Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $28,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.73.

Shares of CASY opened at $207.50 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.34 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

