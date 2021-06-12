Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 14.8% This Week

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $146.33 million and approximately $9.93 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Casper has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00058050 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00162938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.11 or 0.00196228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.37 or 0.01182209 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,812.46 or 1.00238489 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,125,500,721 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

