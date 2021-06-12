Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.88

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 14931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

CPRX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $593.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

