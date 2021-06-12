CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,670 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,906,000 after purchasing an additional 174,591 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 61.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBIZ by 22.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $140,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $112,559.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 37,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,265,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,164. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CBZ opened at $32.90 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

