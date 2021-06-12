CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

IGR opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

