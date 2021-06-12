CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.
IGR opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $9.09.
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
