Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 37.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

