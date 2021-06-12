Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Invests $4.52 Million in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of SL Green Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,540 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,573,000 after buying an additional 1,701,512 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,939,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,353,000 after buying an additional 65,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

