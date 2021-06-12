Cedric Pech Sells 9,170 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total transaction of $2,922,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 53,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,378.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87.

MDB stock opened at $334.10 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.27 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.47%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 9,928,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360,503 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,895,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,179,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.