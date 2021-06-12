Celanese (NYSE:CE) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $184.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.29.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $160.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. Celanese has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

