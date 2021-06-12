Celanese (NYSE:CE) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $184.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.29.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese stock opened at $160.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Celanese will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.