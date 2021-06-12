Celo (CELO) Trading 25.8% Lower Over Last Week

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $612.44 million and approximately $27.50 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $2.49 or 0.00006859 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00056162 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00149904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00186361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.04 or 0.01089994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,218.56 or 0.99681679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,729,966 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

