Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.23.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 3.20. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0144 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.