Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter.
CG opened at C$10.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$19.59. The company has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
