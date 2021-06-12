Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CG. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.40.

CG opened at C$10.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$19.59. The company has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

