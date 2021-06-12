CertiK (CTK) Price Down 9.9% This Week

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One CertiK coin can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00003119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a market cap of $50.67 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00162700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00196167 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $420.82 or 0.01171163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,880.50 or 0.99856741 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002720 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,613,820 coins and its circulating supply is 45,210,212 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

