Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $28,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CRL. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.80.

NYSE CRL opened at $352.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.76 and a twelve month high of $354.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at $75,870,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

