Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $523.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will post $523.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $520.29 million and the highest is $528.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $505.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $120.67. 550,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,347. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $139.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after buying an additional 1,621,558 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,072,000 after buying an additional 482,039 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,046,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,061,000 after purchasing an additional 178,555 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,258,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,199,000 after purchasing an additional 246,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

