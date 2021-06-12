Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $178.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

